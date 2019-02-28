ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan while addressing a joint session of parliament in the wake of unprovoked Indian aggression announced that the captured Indian pilot will be released tomorrow.

PM Imran Khan stated that, Pakistan had offered dialogue to India but the response was not welcoming, adding that, the upcoming elections in India might be the reason for the delay in talks.

Why India sent a dossier on Pulwama today? two days after attacking Pakistan’s sovereignty.

“They could have done this earlier as we had already offered to investigate and cooperate,” he further added, “They didn’t do any war mongering. But it was upsetting to see the kind of war hysteria created in India.”

PM Khan again warned India that the situation should not get out of hand otherwise Pakistan will retaliate.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Indian pilot will be released tomorrow as a peace gesture.