Indiscriminate accountability process continues in country: Sarwar

MULTAN: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Sunday said an across the board and indiscriminate accountability process was continuing in the country.

It was evident from the arrest of Punjab’s Senior Minister Aleem Khan by the National Accountability Bureau, who had even resigned from his office to face allegations, he said talking to media-persons after inaugurating a water filtration plant installed by “Sarwar Foundation” here at the district jail.

Whenever he was called, Aleem Khan had presented himself before NAB, the governor added.

He said NAB was investigating allegations against three ministers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which had not so far been proved.

Chaudhry Sarwar said the Foundation was ensuring facility of clean drinking water and free hepatitis medicines to the inmates of all prisons in the country.

He said it had also initiated a unique step to for the release of those prisoners, who had been facing imprisonment due to non-payment of fine amount by paying their outstanding dues. Skills training such as stitching of clothes was also being imparted to female prisoners by the Foundation so that they could earn their livelihood after their release, he added.

To a question, the governor said Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, who belonged to a backward area, was a good choice of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was running the administrative matters effectively with consensus of his cabinet ministers and assembly members, he added.

He said the economic crisis was the biggest challenge and the incumbent government had overcome it without getting help from the International Monetary Fund.

The problems being faced by the country today were because of the wrong economic policies and other decisions taken by the regimes during the last 70 years, he added.

The governor said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had retrieved state land of 2500 acres in Nankana Sahib, which had been under illegal occupation of grabbers for the last 70 years.

He said it was a new Pakistan, where the government had no influence on any department.

Chaudhry Sarwar said with the establishment of sub-secretariat in South Punjab on July 1, the devolution of power would facilitate the local people. A special committee of ‘Sooba Mahaaz’ had been formed to make all-out efforts for the creation of South Punjab, he added.

To another question, the governor said consensus was being developed among all the stakeholders for the office building of sub-secretariat in South Punjab.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Q had no major differences with the PTI. Ups and downs in the relations between the coalition partners were a routine matter, he added.

Punjab Minister for Prisons Chaudhry Zawar Hussain Warraich, Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, Parliamentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi and others were also present on the occasion.—APP