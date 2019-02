The Banking Court in Karachi has extended the interim bail of accused former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till 5th of next month in money laundering case.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari and her sister Faryal Talpur were also present in the court.

Investigation Officer informed the Court that record of the case is being shifted to NAB on the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case till 5th of next month.