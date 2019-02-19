iPhone 11: Price, specs and all the latest leaks

Web Desk: Apple will release the 2019 iPhones with reverse wireless charger, improved FaceID and triple cameras, according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The Cupertino company could also release a 16-inch MacBook Pro with the all-new design, a 31-inch 6K monitor, AirPods 2 and more in 2019, report Indian Express.

Kuo, who has an excellent record on Apple scoops, says the 2019 iPhones will feature the same screens sizes as the previous-generation models. Simply put, the iPhone XI Max, iPhone XI, and iPhone XIR will likely sport 6.5-inch OLED, 5.8-inch OLED and 6.1 LCD displays, respectively.

Plus, the 2019 iPhone lineup will also retain a Lightning connector instead of USB Type-C. Apple is also expected to stick to FaceID on the 2019 iPhones and a display notch. However, Apple’s TrueDepth camera may get an upgrade with a high-power flood illuminator for superior FaceID recognition.

As for a change, all the 2019 iPhone models will get bigger batteries, ultra-wideband (UWB) for indoor positioning and navigation, a frosted glass back, and a triple-camera setup. Though it’s unclear which model would get a triple-camera setup. Previous rumors have suggested that the iPhone XI Max will get a triple-camera setup on the back.

Additionally, Kuo believes the 2019 iPhone models might come with “bilateral” wireless charging, meaning the iPhone would be able to charge other devices wirelessly.

The analyst claims Apple will likely release two new iPad Pros this year with upgraded processors.

Beyond new iPhones and iPad Pros, Apple is also gearing up to launch a MacBook Pro a 16-inch to 16.5-inch screen size and an all-new design language. This is the first time we’re hearing that Apple plans to launch a new high-end MacBook Pro this year. Unfortunately, we do not know much about a 16-inch MacBook Pro beyond that it will have an all-new design.

Kuo also says Apple may add a 32GB RAM option to the existing 13-inch MacBook Pro. Additionally, Apple is also expected to launch a 31-inch 6k3t monitor. Evidently, the display is said to come with a mini LED-like backlight design, giving it “outstanding display quality”.

Apple had previously said that it would release a modular Mac Pro desktop computer in 2019.