Iqra reveals how Yasir help her cope with depression

Web Desk: Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are in gossips due to their rumored relationship. Some people are taking the actors’ recent Instagram activity as confirmation call of their relationship.

Iqra recently had to face questions about her relationship with Yasir.

Iqra gave her planned answer to that question. She said that Yasir and her are very good friends.She revealed that she often still feels like an outsider in the industry and doesn’t have too many friends within it, however, she does count Yasir in the small list of people she is close to.

Iqra admitted that she is often her last priority. Her aim every single day is to make everyone happy and often cries at the end of the day after realizing that she couldn’t do that.

Her constant routine depressed her and let her in a lot of negativity in her life. At this point in her life, Yasir helped her.

According to her, Yasir brought in a lot of positivity in her life.

She shared that Yasir taught her how to enjoy her life to the fullest and has helped her fight her depression. She also said she doesn’t like change, but Yasir is pushing her to try new things and get out of her comfort zone. In a rather cute revelation, Iqra said that Yasir is making her switch from chicken to beef, because ‘chicken se sab ko bohat bemaariyan ho rahi hai.’