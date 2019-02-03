Iran looking forward to work closely with PTI govt: Rouhani

TEHRAN: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says his country is looking forward to work closely with the new government in Pakistan to further strengthen bilateral relations.

He was talking to Pakistan’s new Ambassador Riffat Masood, who formally presented her credentials to him in Tehran.

Referring to cultural, religious and historical affinities and commonalities between the two brotherly countries, the Iranian President expressed the hope that Ambassador Riffat Masood would contribute positively in furthering bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran.