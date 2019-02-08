Irish PM says ‘listening’ on Brexit but won’t reopen deal

BELFAST: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Friday he was open to discussing how to save Britain’s exit deal with the EU ahead of talks with Theresa May, but repeated that the text itself could not be reopened.

He was speaking on a visit to Northern Ireland for talks with local political parties, before hosting British Prime Minister May for dinner in Dublin.

“Today is an opportunity for me, really, to listen to different perspectives, to hear what people have to say, and maybe just to collect some suggestions as to how we might move forward,” Varadkar said.

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29 but the House of Commons last month rejected a divorce deal drawn up between May’s government and Brussels.

MPs then voted to request that May renegotiate the deal’s Irish “backstop”, a plan keep open Britain’s border with Ireland which critics fear would leave London tied indefinitely to EU trade rules.

Her attorney general, Geoffrey Cox, who has been looking at whether a time limit or exit clause could be added to the backstop, held talks in Dublin earlier Friday.

But Varadkar insisted: “The withdrawal agreement and the backstop are not up for negotiation.”

He repeated that the EU could discuss changes to a statement on future ties that accompanies the Brexit deal, and “what assurances may be given that would assist this agreement being ratified”.

In London, May’s spokeswoman repeated that she was seeking “legally binding changes” to the deal.

And May’s Northern Irish allies, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), said after meeting Varadkar that they could not support anything less.

“Interpretations, guarantees, assurances won’t cut it. The backstop is the problem in the withdrawal agreement and it is that that has got to be addressed,” DUP lawmaker Nigel Dodds said.

Given their entrenched positions, Varadkar was asked what the point was of his talks with May.

“Everybody wants to avoid no deal, everybody wants to avoid a hard border and everyone wants to continue to have a very close political and economic relationship between Britain and Ireland,” he said.

“So there’s much more that unites us than divides us, I think. Time is running short and we need to get to an agreement as soon as possible.” —AFP