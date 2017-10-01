Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 5 wickets

DUBAI: Islamabad United have won eighteenth match of Pakistan Super League season 4 (PSL 4) against Karachi kings by five wickets on Wednesday at Dubai.

Earlier Islamabad United won the toss and elected to field.

Karachi Kings had set the target of 169 runs for Islamabad United.

Karachi Kings had earlier scored 168 runs with the loss of six wickets off 20 overs.

Islamabad United’s Asif Ali played a magnificent innings and scored 70 runs with 6 sixes and 5 fours.

Islamabad United are at third position in the tournament with three wins and three losses.

Karachi Kings have won two matches.