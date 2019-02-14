Islamabad United elects to bowl against Lahore Qalandars

DUBAI: In the first match of the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League against Lahore Qalandars at Dubai tonight, Islamabad United won the toss and elected to bowl.

Six teams are participating in the Super League.

The tournament will see renowned international cricketers as well as promising young talent in action. Among the biggest foreign names gracing this edition are AB de Villiers, Corey Anderson, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Sikandar Raza, and Luke Ronchi.

PSL matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi in the UAE leg.

The last eight matches will be played in Lahore and Karachi.

Thirty-four matches will be played in the 32-day event. Karachi’s National Stadium will host five matches. Gaddafi Stadium will be lit up for three fixtures. All the three matches will be played under floodlights.