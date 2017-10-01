Islamabad United set 122 runs target for Multan Sultans

DUBAI: Islamabad United have set a target of 122 runs for Multan Sultans in the sixteenth match of Pakistan Super League season 4 (PSL 4) on Tuesday at Dubai stadium.

Earlier Multan Sultan have won the toss and chose to field first against Islamabad United.

Islamabad United could not strike effectively against Multan Sultans’ bowlers and was all out on 122 runs in eighteenth over.

Isl;amabad United’s Daniel Christian took 3 wickets, Afridi, Noman Ali and Muhammad Iliyas took 2 wickets each.