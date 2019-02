Islamabad win the toss, decide to field first against Lahore

Islamabad United captain Mohammad Sami has won the toss and decided to field first against Lahore Qalandars in their opening match of the 2019 Pakistan Super League at the Dubai Dubai International Stadium.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, AB De Villiers, Mohammad Hafeez, Yasir Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Corey Anderson, Anton Devcich, Rahat Ali, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shaheen Afridi, Agha Salman, Sohail Akhtar, Hassan Khan, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Imran, Umair Masood/RWP, Brendon Taylor (S), Gauhar Ali, Aizaz Cheema, Haris Rauf, Hardus Viljoen, David Wiese, Saad Ali

Islamabad United: Luke Ronchi, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Sami, Ian Bell, Ruman Raees, Samit Patel, Phil Salt, Hussain Talat, Waqas Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Zafar Gohar, Cameron Delport, Nasir Nawaz, Mohammad Musa, Wayne Parnell, Zahir Khan, Ammad Butt, Rizwan Hussain