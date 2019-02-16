Isner reaches semi-finals of New York Open

LOS ANGELES: Top seeded John Isner was one of three Americans to reach the semi-finals of the ATP New York Open with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Australian seventh seed Jordan Thompson on Friday.

Isner will now face compatriot Reilly Opelka, who defeated Spain’s Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-3, 6-4.

It will be a rematch from the Australian Open, when Opelka defeated Isner in four sets.

The other semi-final will see Sam Querrey square off against Canadian Brayden Schnur.

Querrey defeated Jason Jung 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 and Schnur rallied to beat Italy’s Paolo Lorenzi 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 in a pair of three-set matches. —AFP