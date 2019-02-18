Jinnah Hospital’s report to decide fate of Nawaz’s imprisonment

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s fresh medical report from Jinnah Hospital by February 20, as he had filed bail plea on medical grounds.

An IHC divisional bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani resumed the hearing on miscellaneous petitions of Nawaz against his imprisonment sentence in the corruption reference.

The bench, however, adjourned the main appeal of Nawaz till April 2, challenging accountability court decision in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference.

The former prime minister’s counsel Khawaja Haris informed the court that the hospital had not yet issued final report regarding health condition of his client.

Justice Kiyani asked the counsel that either his client had any objection on the treatment from Jinnah Hospital.

Haris said he had not met him but he believed his client, being a heart patient, must have an objection as Jinnah Hospital had no Cardiac Unit. Heart related diseases were treated at Punjab Institute of Cardiology properly, he added.

He contended that health condition of his client could deteriorate in jail and prayed to suspend his imprisonment sentence for proper medical treatment.

About final report of Jinnah Hospital regarding Nawaz, a representative of Punjab government expressed ignorance when inquired by the bench.

Justice Aamer Farooq said reports of four medical boards had come on record so far.

Justice Kiyani said medical report of Jinnah Hospital was still awaited and Nawaz’s counsel would also like to give arguments in the light of this report.

The court sought Nawaz’s medical report from Jinnah Hospital by February 20, and adjourned hearing of the case.—APP