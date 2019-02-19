Justin, Hailey getting divorced after 139 days?

Web Desk: Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin getting divorced after 139 days? That’s the explosive claim on the cover of one of this week’s tabloids, report Gossipcop.

Allegedly, the singer was caught secretly meeting with his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

According to OK!, Baldwin has pulled the “plug on her marriage to Justin after learning that he’s gone crawling back” to Gomez. The magazine quotes an unnamed “source” as contending Bieber and Baldwin are “getting divorced.” The untraceable tipster claims both of them have “realized that they rushed into marriage far too soon and that it’s not working.”

It is also expected that Bieber “secretly met up” with Gomez, his on-and-off girlfriend before marrying Baldwin.

The anonymous “source” maintains that after she found out, “Hailey was livid and ultimately decided she wanted out of the marriage.” As for Gomez and Bieber’s secret face-to-face, the tabloid’s supposed “insider” insists it took place at a “mutual friend’s house” and it was “very emotional for both of them.”

The same purported source continues, “Justin told [Gomez] that he’ll always love her… He also admitted it’s not working with Hailey and that the marriage was a big mistake.” Somehow or another Baldwin found out about her husband sneaking off behind her back to meet with Gomez, claims the so-called “insider,” and she’s now “furious.”

“No one blames Hailey for finally giving up” and divorcing Bieber, concludes the unidentifiable and possibly made-up “source.”

Speaking on behalf of Bieber, his spokesperson tells us on the record the magazine’s entire premise about the couple getting divorced, and the singer secretly meeting up with Gomez, is “complete nonsense.” The two remain happy together and committed to their marriage.

Curiously, the same outlet wrongly claimed a week ago that Bieber’s mom was living with him and Baldwin, and yet there wasn’t a single word about the young couple getting a divorce.

In fact, it was alleged in that piece how Baldwin had been looking forward to more “romantic” time with her husband, without her mother-in-law being around. Once again, OK!’s reporting about Bieber and Baldwin’s marriage is far from okay.