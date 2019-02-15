Kangana Ranaut to be the director of her biopic

Web Desk: After the success of her latest drama movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut is all set to direct her own biopic.

According to Indian Express, the actor-director herself confirmed the news in a statement. She said, “Yes, it is true. My own story is the subject of my next directorial. But it is not a propaganda film with characters who are starkly black and white, rather it is a sincere, heartfelt account of my journey so far with plenty of lighter moments. I am emboldened by the love of the people around me, who have never judged me but accepted me for who I am.”

According to sources, the biopic will be written by Baahubali fame KV Vijayendra who also wrote Manikarnika. Kangana added, “Around 12 weeks ago, he (KV Vijayendra) urged me to let him write a film based on my life. I was nervous and wary initially, but then, given his stature and the fact that I trust him implicitly, I gave Vijayendra sir the go-ahead to the project.”

Kangana made her Bollywood debut with 2006 film Gangster, which also fetched her several Best Debut awards. She followed it up with remarkable films like Life in a… Metro, Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu and Queen, winning three National Awards too.

The 31-year-old’s life has, however, been embroiled in several controversies over the past few years.