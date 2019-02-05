Kashmir remains long pending unresolved issue on UN agenda: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor says Kashmir remains a long pending unresolved issue on UN agenda since 1948.
Kashmir remains a long pending unresolved issue on UN agenda since 1948. Decades of atrocities by Indian Occupation Forces have failed to suppress ever strengthening legitimate freedom struggle. Determined Kashmiris shall succeed IA.#KashmirSolidarityDay
— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 5, 2019