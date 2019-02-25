Home / Sports / Khachanov, Raonic suffer early exits in Dubai

Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili stunned Russian fourth seed Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-1, while world number 14 Milos Raonic lost on his Aviation Club debut 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 to German Jan-Lennard Struff.