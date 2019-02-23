KP govt to introduce e-transfer system in education sector

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department would introduce e-transfer technology for transfer of teachers to schools according to their connivance.

A ceremony arranged by the Education Department for introducing e-filing and e-transfer policy was also attended by Adviser to CM on Technology Kamran Bangash and Secretary Education Arshad Khan said a hand out issued here on Saturday.

Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Elementary and Secondary Education Ziaullah Bangash said the e-transfer policy will be introduced for teachers and other staff of the ministry soon.

He said the whole data of the district education offices, education directorates and schools will be digitalized under the new policy.

He said under the new digitalized policy, the teachers and other staff will be transferred automatically after completion of their tenure at a school.

Ziaullah Bangash said the new policy would bring back transparency in the transfer system and the teachers and other staff would get rid of making frequent visits to the education directorates and secretariat for their transfer issues.

He said the new policy would make sure that the teachers get automatically transferred upon completion of their tenure at a school. He said work on introducing e-filing system has already been initiated.

He said practical steps will be taken to provide easy access to employees to technology.

Bangash said a software is also being prepared to digitalize the figures of the school enrolment and drop-outs.

He said the digitalized system would provide more accurate data and statistics which the education experts will use for research and improvement in the system.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Bangash said the Ministry of Technology will provide all out support for digitalization of the Education Department system.

He said the new technology would improve the system of education at schools and quality of services will also improve.

Meanwhile, Ziaullah Bangash directed the secretary education to accelerate work on introduction of e-transfer and filing system.

He said practical steps must be taken to introduce this system in the schools from April, 2019, when the new session of the year begins. The system, if implemented in letter and spirit, will reduce the difficulties of the teachers who apply for transfer to other schools.—APP