LG G8- A smartphone that doesn’t need your touch

Web Desk: LG has brought a few new tricks to the table with the unveiling of the LG G8 ThinQ that in practice look less like gimmicks and more like glimpses into the future.

According to 5to8 Google, the LG G8 ThinQ comes with Android Pie pre-loaded and it didn’t seem to even remotely push the Snapdragon 855 chipset or 6GB of RAM dumped inside.

Everything was snappy, responsive and the skin on top felt really lightweight compared to other manufacturers. I would compare it directly with the Samsung Galaxy S10 — at least given the limited time I have had with that device too.

The camera system is getting used for a truly unique feature that LG calls Hand ID: by pulsing an infrared signal at your palm, the G8 can extract a map of your veins based on how the hemoglobin in your blood absorbs the IR signal, allowing you to unlock your phone by showing it your palm. LG says that these vein maps are extremely hard to beat from a security perspective.

It’s hard to notice changes on the outside, but LG has done a lot with the updated front-facing camera setup, which it calls the “Z-camera”. What that actually means is that LG is using a ToF sensor that lets the G8 detect motion, gestures, and depth in front of it.

That ties into the other major feature LG is using the Z-camera for: Air Motion, or gestures that allow you to control your phone simply by waving your hand over it. The idea is that by combining Hand ID with Air Motion gestures, you’ll have full control over your phone — everything from shortcuts to answering calls to controlling music and videos to adjusting the volume — without needing to touch the phone itself.

There are some other additions from the G7: the 6.1-inch, 3120×1440 display is an OLED panel this time around, instead of an LCD, which is a welcome upgrade — although for better or worse, there’s still a notch. And LG has also upgraded to the latest Snapdragon 855 processor, as expected for a 2019 flagship.