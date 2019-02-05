London conference approves resolution to express solidarity with Kashmiris

LONDON: An international conference in London unanimously approved a resolution to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

The resolution presented by Lord Qurban Hussain at International Kashmir Conference in London condemned the atrocities committed by Indian military on Kashmiris.

The forum demanded world bodies to stop human rights violations in the occupied territory. It also extended support to Kashmiris in their just struggle.

All the Pakistani and British dignitaries present on this occasion unanimously approved the resolution.

Addressing the conference, Member of the British House of Lords, Sayeeda Warsi said, sexual violence in occupied Kashmir as a tool of war is most horrific and India is failing to fulfill its responsibility.

Labour MP and shadow British Foreign Minister Debbie Abrahams said, we need to wake up international community to take interest in the issue of Kashmir and their right of self determination. He said India is a member of commonwealth and by its rule should respect human rights.

Liberal Democrat MP Tom Brake said there is a special role for the UK government in terms of the historic role that it has to play for resolving the Kashmir dispute.

Labour MP Sharron Debbie said Kashmir has become a horror story but peace can never be achieved by violent means.

EX Prime Minister of Norway Kjell Magne Bondevick said Kashmir is the longest lasting conflict where people are suffering and huge abuses have created refugee problem. “I visited Kashmir and was horrified to see the humanitarian situation.”

Senator Nuzhat Sadiq highlighted the need for the world to know about Indian terrorism.—INP