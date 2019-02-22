Mahira praises Meera for her charm in upcoming film

Web Desk: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan seems to be stunned by Meera’s charm despite all differences. She sang praises for Meera’s work in the trailer of an upcoming film ‘Parey Hut love’.

Using her Twitter account on Thursday, Mahira has expressed immense admiration for veteran actress Meera, after watching the preview of her song in ‘Parey Hut Love’.

“I just saw a little preview of one of the songs of #Pareyhutlove and the song and everyone in it is fantastic.. but man you can’t look away from Meera Jee!! Owns every frame! @TheMeeraJee”

I just saw a little preview of one of the songs of #pareyhutlove and the song and everyone in it is fantastic…but man you can’t look away from Meera Jee!! Owns every frame! 💃🏽💯❤️@TheMeeraJee — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 21, 2019

Meera is quite vocal against Mahira. She said that Mahira is an over-rated actress and it is her (Meera) who should have been chosen to work opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Directed by Asim Raza, ‘Parey Hut Love’ stars Mahira Khan, Maya Ali, Shaheryar Munawar Siddiqui and a cameo of Meera.