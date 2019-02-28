Malinga takes five as Sri Lankans win

BENONI: Sri Lankan one-day captain Lasith Malinga took five wickets as the tourists beat a South African Invitation team by six wickets at Willowmoore Park on Thursday.

Malinga took five for 35 in an Invitation XI total of 304 all out.

Raynard van Tonder, who captained South Africa at the 2018 Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand, hit 164 off 156 balls for the Invitation team. He struck 13 fours and five sixes.

Sri Lanka cruised to victory with nine overs to spare, with all six of their batsmen spending useful time at the crease ahead of a five-match one-day international series against South Africa, starting in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Opening batsman Avishka Fernando, 20, who failed to score in his sole one-day international appearance against Australia in 2016, made a claim for a recall with a sparkling innings of 72 off 46 balls.

Malinga took his wickets in two bursts, taking two off successive balls in his first spell when he came on as third change and finishing the innings with three wickets, including Van Tonder, off four deliveries.

Brief scores:

South African Invitation XI 304 in 48 overs (R. van Tonder 164, M. Ackerman 42, L. du Plooy 36; K. Rajitha 2-36, L. Malinga 5-35).

Sri Lankans 307-4 in 41 overs (A. Fernando 72, U. Tharanga 46, K. Mendis 47, O. Fernando 63 retired out; O. Cele 2-37).

Result: Sri Lankans won by six wickets. —AFP