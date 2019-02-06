Man called cops when wife refused to pay bill

Web Desk: Couple often fights over frivolous topics. There are many times when things get so out of control that they don’t realize what they are fighting over.

In a bizarre incident, a man from Sydney called the police on his own wife after she refused to split the bill after they had dinner at a Chinese restaurant!

Yes, they fought over splitting a mere dinner meal!

When the wife refused to split the bill. Husband got pissed off. He didn’t think twice before dialing the triple zero emergency number.

When the police arrived at the restaurant, they were shocked that such a silly incident was being reported. The cops warned the man never to dial 000 for such frivolous matters.

‘Police are unsure of who eventually paid for the remainder of the succulent Chinese meal,’ North Shore Police Area Command said in a statement, reported Mail Online.