Man gets shot twice, drops daughter at exam before hospital

Web Desk: It was just another day when 18-year-old Damini Kumari was all set to appear for an exam and her father, Ram Kripal Singh was dropping her off to the center.

But their bike was intercepted by six thugs on the way to the centre.

According to a TOI report, Ram Kripal suffered gunshot injuries on his chest. But nothing was more important than dropping his daughter off for her exam.

The report states that six criminals on two motorbikes intercepted her father, a former mukhiya of Birpur east panchayat, near Lasrahi village on Birpur-Begusarai road.

‘The criminals first tried to tie his hands. When he opposed, they pumped two bullets into his chest at a very close range and fled on their bikes,’ the report quoted Kripal Singh’s daughter as saying.

His daughter urged him to stop and get help, but Kripal didn’t budge and rode 7 km to the center and then visited a nursing home to get treated.

Police will take a statement as soon as Kripal regains consciousness from the treatment, but for now, they suspect an old enmity and are still on the lookout for the thugs.