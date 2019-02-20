Man murdered a girl over Chicken biryani

Web Desk: We Desis are crazily possessive about Chicken biryani. It is the only thing that we can’t share. But what happened in this bizarre incident was a way over the line.

A murder took place in India’s most bustling markets all because of chicken biryani.

According to India Times report, a Chennai couple’s argument over a chicken piece in biryani got to a point where the man murdered the girl.

That’s not all, right after the incident the man managed to escape through the narrow gullies of the market.

The report states that the girl was about 25-years old and is still unidentified, so is the boy who killed her.