Mawra responds to Pulwama attack gracefully

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane's Bollywood debut movie was Sanam Teri Kasam, was released in 2016.

After the ban on Pakistani artists in the Indian entertainment industry, Mawra Hocane opened up and spoke on the issue.

She shared her opinion on the matter.

Let’s do it!!!! #ASKMAWRA in 30 minutes . Send in your questions! Thankyou for so so much love always. 💋💋 pic.twitter.com/2LS4EAodsO — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) February 17, 2019

A user posted, “Your views on the Pulwama attack. I know you are not going to answer this. But still.”

To this, she mentioned three arguments:

1. You assumed what I would do before I did it, so first things first stop judging.

2. Humanity first. Every life lost is a human life lost. It’s heartbreaking! Praying for sabar and more love on this side of the world.

3. Stop the hate just in case someone isn’t expressive.