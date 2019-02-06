‘Mehbooba’ song even floored Haroon

Web Desk: Nescafe Basement Season 5 which has been produced by Xulfi and people have gone gaga over it. The season started with super awesome songs.

The rendition of Mehbbooba left everyone speechless. The song was actually crooned by Haroon. It is spicy and the music is just outclassing.

The voice of the original Mehbooba, Haroon was also floored by the rendition and showed his appreciation when he praised the singers and Xulfi on Twitter.

Check out the amazing live performance of Mehbooba here https://t.co/dkMK5mIsmC Great job @zulfiqarjkhan and the talented young singers and musicians on Nescafe Basement. 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👏🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼#NescafeBasement5#JaagnaTohParegapic.twitter.com/EaZv7isXNw — Haroon (@TheRealHaroon) February 2, 2019

It is a real achievement when the original artist praises your work.