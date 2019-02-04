Millions across world protesting to show solidarity with Kashmiris: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office says millions of people are protesting in different parts of the world including Athens, Rome and other cities to show solidarity with the Kashmiris.

In a tweet on Monday, Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said they are highlighting the human rights violations being committed by the Indian occupation forces in occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan will observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Tuesday to express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir struggling for their inalienable right to self-determination.

In this regard, all the arrangements were finalized to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day and send a loud and clear message to the world that the hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris throb in unison.

It will be a public holiday.

On the occasion, President Arif Alvi will address session of the AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad. He will also address a function in the federal capital in the evening (Feb 5).

Human chains will be formed at Kohala, Mangla, Holar and Azad Pattan points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

In the federal capital, people belonging to different strata of society will form a human chain at D-Chowk to express solidarity with their oppressed Kashmiri brethren.

One-minute silence will be observed at 10.00 am to pay homage to the martyrs of the liberation struggle of occupied Kashmir.

Rallies, public meetings, and seminars will be held across the country, including Azad Kashmir to draw attention of the world community towards grave human rights violations and brutalities against innocent Kashmiris by the Indian security forces.

This time around, events have also been organized in London to effectively project humanitarian aspects of the lingering Kashmir dispute at the world level.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is in the British capital to attend the international conference on Kashmir being held at British Parliament today.

The foreign minister will also meet British members of the parliament and other senior government officials and discuss with them matters of bilateral interest besides highlighting Pakistan’s principled stand on Kashmir.

In connection with the day, News and Current Affairs Channel of Radio Pakistan will broadcast special marathon transmission. Different aspects of Kashmir dispute will be discussed while Kashmiri songs, promos, live reports and interviews of prominent personalities will also be broadcast during the special transmission.

Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day will also be observed in Balochistan tomorrow.

In this connection, a number of programmes have been chalked out to mark the day and express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has urged the international community to take notice of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Talking to journalists upon arrival at London airport, Shah Mehmood Qureshi underscored the need for resolving the Kashmir issue through dialogues. The foreign minister said that he would present Pakistan’s view point on Kashmir in the ‘International Conference on Kashmir’.—NNI