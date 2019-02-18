Miss universe criticized for her outfit

Web Desk: A self-proclaimed fashion police on social media, DietSabya struck again. It’s the latest target is Miss Universe 2018, Philippine model Catriona Gray.

She was criticized for wearing a Sabyasachi rip-off outfit.

The above picture of Catriona Gray was taken when she was attending Sherri Hill’s fall 2019 show at New York Fashion Week. And the black velvet front-slit dress that she flaunted was obviously by the American fashion designer.

Desi fashionistas would however notice its uncanny resemblance to Sabyasachi’s Firdaus couture collection of 2016. One can’t miss the signature floral embellishments on the black velvet base, with zari works on the lines.