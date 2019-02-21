Missing children: SHC dissatisfies at police report, seeks JIT

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday showed dissatisfaction over a police report pertaining to the recovery of Karachi’s missing children.

A two-member bench of SHC, headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulputo, heard the petition seeking recovery of the missing children and remarked that police’s performance regarding the recovery of missing children was non-serious.

It ordered the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for recovery of the missing children.

The bench directed the police to use modern technology and devices to trace the missing children and ensure display of their pictures at public places.

The court adjourned the hearing till 21 March, seeking an updated report. The police officials stated that they were making hectic efforts by getting in touch with other provinces’ police to find out missing children.

The parents stated that their children were kidnapped from different areas of the city and their ages are between 14 years.

The missing children include Kabri, Muslim Jan, Rabia, Gul Sher, Ibrahim Javed, Pooja, Adnan Muhammad, Munza, Noor Fatima, Saima, Abdul Wahid, Muhammad Hanif, Sania, Suhail Khan and others.

The parents appealed to the court to term children’s disappearance as notorious crime and ordere the police to form a mechanism for ensuring recovery of their beloved ones.

They stated that 12 out of 20 children were still missing and police were not cooperating with them.

—PPI