DUBAI: Multan Sultans on Tuesday beat Islamabad United by six wickets in the sixteenth match of Pakistan Super League season 4 (PSL 4) at Dubai stadium.

Earlier Multan Sultans had won the toss and elected to field first.

Islamabad United while bating was all out at 121 runs in eighteenth over.

Multan Sultans chased the required score in the nineteenth over and achieved their second victory in the tournament against Islamabad United.