‘My Mom hates my wife,’ reveals Zaid Ali

Web Desk: Social media famous star Zaid Ali known for his funny videos posted an upclose and personal video of his to make rounds on social sites.

In a recent video, he revealed that his mother doesn’t like his wife Yumna. He also titled the video as, “My Mom Hates my Wife!”

The video features Zaid Ali, his wife Yumna and his mother. Zaid can be seen asking multiple questions to Yumna and his mother.

Watch Video

Earlier, Zaid Ali disclosed in one of his videos that he moved from his parent’s house after his marriage.