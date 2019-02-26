NA discussing emerging situation after Indian violation of LoC

The National Assembly has started discussion on the situation emerging after the violation of Line of Control by the Indian Air Force.

Taking the floor, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said India just like the past resorted to cowardly act in the darkness of night but Pakistani Air Force gave a befitting response and forced the Indian aircraft to retreat.

He said Pakistan is a peace loving country but our desire for peace should not misconstrue as our weakness.

He said Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state but if India does not refrain from provocations, the Pakistani nation will give a befitting response.

Khurshid Shah of PPP said we stand shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces for the security and defense of the motherland.

He said we are in a war like situation and a joint session of the parliament should immediately be convened to discuss the security situation.

Khurshid Shah said if India can violate Pakistani airspace, we also have the capability to hit far deep inside India.

Khawaja Asif of PML (N) said Pakistan should boycott the OIC meeting in Abu Dhabi where Indian External Affairs Minister has been invited as a guest of honor.

Syed Fakhar Imam said India has challenged the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan.

He said our forces and the nation have the capability and capacity to give a befitting response to India.

He supported the opposition’s demand that a joint session of the parliament should be convened to give a joint response to the Indian provocation. He said an all parties conference should also be held to discuss the current security situation.

Ayaz Sadiq said Pakistan should impose ban on all imports from India.

He said OIC cannot invite anybody to its meetings without consultation with the member countries. He said Pakistan should send delegations to the OIC countries and register protest over the invitation of the Indian external affairs Minister to the OIC meeting.

Khalid Hussain Magsi of Balochistan Awami Party said war has been imposed on us by India.

He regretted silence of the international community on gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.