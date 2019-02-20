NAB arrest PPP’s Agha Siraj Durani

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday arrested Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani from federal capital..

According to initial reports, Durrani has been arrested in a case for allegedly owning assets beyond his known sources of income.

After the arrest the PPP leader has been shifted to NAB headquarters. NAB officials will later present Durrani before an accountability court to seek his remand.

Last year, NAB launched three separate inquiries against PPP’s leader over alleged illegal appointments and assets beyond means.