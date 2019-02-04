NAB decides to shift mega money laundering scandal to Islamabad

KARACHI: In a major development into Sindh’s mega money laundering scandal, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday decided to shift the under trial case from Karachi’s banking court to Islamabad.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, his sister, Faryal Talpur, Zardari’s close aides Hussain Lawai and Anwar Majeed are also being investigated in the scandal of alleged money laundering of billions of rupees through fake bank accounts.

A team of Sindh’s anti-graft watchdog body has filed a plea in the banking court and sought transfer of the case to the federal capital.

“The top court had directed to shift the mega money laundering scam to Islamabad,” the NAB’s plea reads.

Chairman and Prosecutor General NAB are mulling over to transfer the case to Islamabad, this plea is to inform the court about the development, the plea says.

On January 28, Asif Zardari and his sister had filed review petition against the Supreme Court decision in the fake bank accounts case.

According to the petition, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) failed to submit the final challan in the court and as it couldn’t find any evidence in the case.—INP