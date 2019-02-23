NAB issues arrest warrant of businessman Gulzar Ahmed

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday has issued arrest warrant of businessman Gulzar Ahmed as a part of inquiry regarding transfer of millions of rupees from bank account of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani’s daughter.

The watchdog officials told that Gulzar Ahmed will be arrested on his arrival from Dubai whereas have also suggested to place his name on Exit Control List (ECL).

On February 20, NAB had arrested Agha Siraj Durrani for investigation into assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and funds embezzlement charges. Afterwards, accountability court had sent Durrani on a three-day transit remand.

According to NAB, the speaker owns properties in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur while he could not provide satisfactory response to the ongoing investigation by NAB officials.

The NAB had also obtained the required information from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and found that the properties and companies have been named after him and his 11 family members.

The speaker was taken into custody from a hotel in Islamabad’s Red Zone area. It is pertinent to mention that the NAB had approved an inquiry against Durrani over various allegations of corruption in July, 2018. —NNI