ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has reiterated that taking mega corruption scandals to their logical conclusion is his top priority.

He made the remarks while chairing a meeting of NAB’s Executive Board in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Chairman NAB said due process is being followed in the investigation of corruption cases.

Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said we are pursuing the policy of “Accountability for All”.