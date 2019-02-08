NAB submits progress report in SC on fake bank accounts case

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday submitted its first progress report in the Registrar Office of Supreme Court in connection with probe on fake bank accounts case.

The sealed report submitted before the top court has been prepared by the head of NAB’s Joint Investigation Team (JIT) Director General NAB Rawalpindi, Arfan Mangi.

The top court, in an order passed in the case on January 7, had referred the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s JIT report and evidences collected to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for further investigation, directing the anti-corruption body to wrap up its investigation within two months.

The court also directed to remove Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).—APP