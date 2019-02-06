Nadia introduces Meera strangely on her show

Web Desk: Nadia Khan and Meera often caught in controversies. Things between them got bad when Nadia Khan just invited Meera to her new show Croron Ka Khel.

She invited Meera as a guest on her show. Both the actress has an altercation in the past when Nadia Khan accused Meera of hurting her team back in 2015.

She now called the actress on her show again but had a pleasant meeting with her at a function two years back. She went on to call Meera an unpredictable personality when she welcomed her to the show.

Apparently, Meera was not happy with the situation and said that she was expecting a bit friendlier introduction.