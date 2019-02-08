NASA’s expensive toilet spills poop water in Space station

Web Desk: Dealing with a burst toilet is hard and disgusting. On Earth you can call the plumber, but what do you do when this happens on the International Space Station?

According to a NASA online statement, a commode worth Rs 1,35,65,05,000 IND leaked and they were flummoxed. The crew apparently used towels to soak up two-gallons of water that leaked out.

The statement reads ‘The crew worked quickly to re-mate the leaky QD and soak up the water with towels. An alternate QD was then de-mated in order to continue with the installation’.

According to this report, toilet use aboard the ISS is not a pretty sight, ‘It involves sitting on a small plate-sized hole on top of silver can or peeing into a yellow cone’.