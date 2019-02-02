Nawaz shifted to Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail

LAHORE: Former premier Nawaz Sharif has been shifted to the Services Hospital in Lahore after Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s approval following the recommendation of the medical board.

Punjab’s interior ministry issued directives to shift Sharif from the Kot Lakhpat Jail to the hospital and he is expected to stay there until his medical tests and examination is concluded.

Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said that Sharif will be sent back to jail once his health becomes better.

“He is being provided best facilities in every way. Nawaz is also been given his favourite dishes in jail,” said the minister.

Yesterday, the medical board examined Sharif in the jail and recommended shifting him to the hospital due to his deteriorating health condition.—NNI