Need more medical treatment at hospital: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said he needed more medical care and treatment at the hospital.

“I need to have more check up by doctors, intensive care and different medical tests,” Nawaz Sharif said in a miscellaneous petition filed at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

He said he was being discharged from the hospital to send back to jail, while he wanted more treatment at the hospital.

In the miscellaneous plea filed by counsel of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Khawaja Haris, the patient has sought permission from the court for submitting additional documents about his health condition.

He asked the IHC to allow submission of a report of the three-member special medical board of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and another report of the four-member team of doctors of Jinnah Hospital Lahore.

The IHC had on Monday adjourned the bail plea of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds till February 20 (Wednesday).

—INP