Neelum Jhelum power project starts power generation: Wapda

LAHORE: A detailed inspection of Neelum-Jhelum power project has been concluded and the power house has started generation of electricity as per schedule, a spokesman of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) said on Saturday.

The project was closed for twenty nine days from January 5 under the construction agreement for inspection, the Wapda spokesman said.

After removing water from the tunnel a detailed inspection was conducted, which found the civil works and electrical and mechanical equipment power house meeting the required standards, the spokesman said.

After filling the dam the gates of the spillways and the dam structure were also tested and found the gates operating satisfactorily. —NNI