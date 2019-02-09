Neha Kakkar buys new home, car amid breakup

Web Desk: Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar recently admitted that she is in depression after she parted her ways from her boyfriend Himansh.After battling depression, Neha is finally in a ‘life is good’ phase as she has bought a new home and a car. Neha’s griha pravesh ceremony will take place on February 8, 2019, and she had shared a glimpse of her new home and car as her Instagram stories.

Here are the screenshots of the same:

She took to her Instagram to share the benefits of being single. One of her Insta stories could be read as, “The good thing about being single, you sleep on time!” and another post stated, “Another good thing about being single is that you wake up early and spend time with yourself!”