Nescafe basement introduces Pakistan’s youngest band

Web Desk: Produced by Xulfi, Nescafe Basement now launched an All Kids Band in the third episode of season five.

Pyar Diyan Gallan by All Kids Band in Nescafe Basement, sends out a message of love and peace to the globe, with their version of the 90’s hit ‘Pyar Diyan Gallan’ (Original by Fakhr-e-Alam, Fringe Benefits, and Yasir Akhtar).

The composer wrote, “Ladies and Gentlemen, we present to you Pakistan’s youngest musicians giving the message of love and peace to the world with their version of Fakhr-e-Alam, Fringe Benefits and Yasir Akhtar’s 90’s hit Pyar Diyan Gallaan. Everything you’re about to hear has been played by these kids.”

It is overwhelming to see such young talents in Pakistan paving their way through such a prominent platform.