Nick Jonas is all set to play young Batman?

Web Desk: Ben Affleck left the DC fans disappointed after announcing that he is hanging his cape and won’t be seen as Batsman in the upcoming Standalone movie.

Recently, Deadline Hollywood has tweeted, “The Batman’ To Fly In Summer 2021; Ben Affleck Passes The Torch To Next Generation OF Bruce Wayne.”

Ben quote tweeted their tweet by stating, “Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life.”

HypeBeast also posted this disheartening news on their Instagram page with a caption stating, “#hypeflix: @benaffleck will be hanging up his role as Batman. The upcoming Matt Reeves-directed ‘The Batman’ focuses on a younger Bruce Wayne, and will reportedly be casting a new member for the role. It’s slated for a June 25, 2021 release. Who do you think should play The Dark Knight?”

But what caught our notice was a comment by an American singer, who has an Indian connection now. Yes, we are talking about Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ husband Nick Jonas, who left a comment on their post saying, “First name Nick. Last name Jonas.”