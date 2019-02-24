No proposal under consideration to reduce passenger fares: Railways

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways is not considering any proposal to reduce passenger fares as it is ensured that the fares of Railways are fixed lower than the road to facilitate public.

There are132 passenger trains operating over the system in which the fare of only 20 trains has been increased from 3.8 percent to 15 percent and that of only one train has been increased by 17 percent, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said the increase in passenger’s fares is mainly driven by the increase in fuel prices from Rs. 88.89 to Rs. 110.15 per litre during last one year.

To a question, he said that Pakistan Railways is planning to operate two non-stop trains with modern facilities in the near future by the names of Jinnah Express and Sir Syed Express.

He said that it is a fact that Railway Tack from Peshawar to Torkham Border is not in use mainly due to the fact that track was damaged and washed away at places in the flash floods during 2007.

A proposal was under consideration and negotiations are being made with tourism department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to revive this track for running of tourist train, the official added.

He said that feasibility study will be examined and on arrangement of mode of financing through different options in consultation with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tourism department, the project will be executed.

The official said the Pakistan Railways was focusing on improvement of basic amenities such as the train lighting, ensuring watering, toiletries and cleanliness of the coaches and station platforms.

He said that Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been devised for cleanliness of trains and stations by the Headquarters office to ensure clean and green Pakistan.

Pace of refurbishment of coaches has been enhanced to provide better travelling facilities to the travelling public. Policy for indigenization of manufacturing of coaches at Carriage Factory, Islamabad is vigorously being pursued, he added.

He said that 15 New Power Vans (300 KVA) has been introduced to ensure uninterrupted supply to the coaches, adding that special and dedicated focus on the punctuality of trains has been made to save the valuable time of the passengers. —APP