Norwich back on top of Championship after Bolton rout

LONDON: Norwich City returned to the top of English football’s second-tier Championship with a 4-0 win away to Bolton Wanderers as Sheffield United moved into second place after defeating Reading by the same scoreline.

The Canaries had surrendered top spot to Leeds following their first defeat of 2019 at Preston in midweek.

Norwich, however, responded to the setback in style with a four-goal rout of relegation-threatened Bolton.

Teemu Pukki, Marco Stiepermann and Buendia Emi put Norwich 3-0 up inside first 34 minutes.

Pukki finished what he had started with his second goal, in the 56th minute, as Norwich leapfrogged Leeds, who now have a game in hand.

Only the top two sides at the end of the regular season are guaranteed a place in the Premier League, with the remaining promotion spot decided by a series of play-off games involving the teams in third to sixth positions.

Sheffield United dropped Yorkshire rivals Leeds into third place with a convincing win over Reading at Bramall Lane.

Kieron Freeman put the Blades ahead after only 39 seconds, with Gary Madine doubling their lead after a quarter-of-an-hour before scoring again just before the interval.

Madine then turned provider for John Fleck in the 49th minute.

Elsewhere city rivals Sheffield Wednesday struck in the 10th minute of added time to secure a 2-2 draw at Rotherham.

Rotherham hit back with goals from Jon Taylor and Richie Towell following Fernando Forestieri’s opener for Wednesday.

But, with play extended beyond the allotted eight minutes of additional time, Dominic Iorfa stole a point for Wednesday, with Forestieri sent off for receiving two yellow cards.

West Bromwich Albion kept in sight of the top three as goals shortly before half-time from Hal Robson-Kanu and Jay Rodriguez saw the Baggies to a 2-0 win at West Midlands rivals Aston Villa. —AFP