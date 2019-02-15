Nose piercing leaves woman paraplegic

Web Desk: A-year-old woman has spoken of the unbearable pain she experienced as she gradually became paraplegic after she got her nose pierced, report Newswek.

Brazilian girl, Layane Dias started to be hit by pains across her body. A few weeks later, she could no longer feel her legs. Eventually, she lost all feeling in her body from the chest down.

After several trips to the doctor, she was diagnosed with a Staphylococcus aureusinfection caused by a bacteria which can lurk in the nasal passage.

In June, a month before she began experiencing the debilitating symptoms, Dias had her nose pierced. Doctors believe this is how the bacteria entered her body.

the tip of her nose had become red and she came down with a fever. As Dias’ condition worsened, her mother had to help her bathe. Before long, the pain had become “unbearable,”.

Doctors were uncertain whether she had cancer, or Guillain-Barre syndrome: the rare auto-immune disorder which last year left a 22-year-old U.S. teacher paralyzed.

Tests revealed Dias had a blood infection, while scans showed Dias had pus pressing against three of her spinal vertebra.

Dermatologist Alessandra Romiti told BBC News that complications from piercings are extremely rare. However, she stressed the importance of piercing shops being sanitary, and clients keeping the site clean.