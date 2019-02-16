Nouman is going to sue his parents

Web Desk: Social Media is a platform of getting popularity in just a little span of time due to their bold and controversial posts, videos which go viral.

Nouman Khan, is one of the popular social media star, who titled himself, ‘Nouman Khan the legend’. He videos are the best things to happen to the internet since broadband connections.

In an exclusive conversation with social media page, Nouman Khan had shared that he is going through severe depression and is unhappy in this world, for which he is going to case a file against his parents for bringing him to the world without taking any permission.

Earlier, an Indian man Raphael Samuel also planned to sue his parents from bringing him to this world. The news went viral throughout the world.